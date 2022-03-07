Photos Of Abba Kyari, 6 Others Arraigned For Drug Trafficking

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.

Kyari was arraigned alongside six others on eight counts of charges bordering on drug trafficking.

Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include four members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

They are ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

Other defendants are two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu; Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.



