Here’s the giant crater left by the 1000kg bomb dropped by Russia air force at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

@IAPonomarenko tweeted;

Just try and realize this. Russia today dropped a 1000-kilogram airbomb in downtown Mariupol. In a location between a hospital and birthing center.

Just because it can.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...