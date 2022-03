An aerial view of the 5,000-seat capacity Township Stadium at Nsukka, Enugu State, being constructed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The landmark project, aimed at promoting and encouraging grassroots sports development and youth empowerment, is at the final stage of completion following the successful installation of AstroTurf, Tartan Tracks, Seats, and flood-light, as well as pavement works.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

