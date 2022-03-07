Pictures Of Eniola Badmus At Davido’s Show At The O2 Arena In London

PHOTOS: Actress, Eniola Badmus At Davido’s Show

Actress, Eniola Badmus has shared some photos of herself at Davido’s show at The 02 Arena in London.

She also rocked the singer’s blinged jacket.

Credit: Instagram| eniola_badmus

