Plane Carrying 133 Crashes In China, Casualties Unknown (Video)

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and “caused a mountain fire”, CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

CCTV said a “China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire.”

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.



https://insiderpaper.com/china-plane-crash-dead-guangxi/

PLANE CRASH

– China Eastern Airlines

– Boeing 737 with 133 people

– Crashed in China’s Guangxi

– Reportedly hit a mountain

– Fire reported at the scene

– No word on casualties

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PICXsHiRthg

