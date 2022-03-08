Poland Won’t Give Its Fighter Jets Or Allow Ukraine Use Its Airports – Polish PM

The Office Of The Prime Minister Of Poland has denied reports of Poland sending fighter jets to Ukraine or allowing it use its airports.

@Nexta_tv❗️#Poland may provide #Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft and receive F-16 fighters in exchange from the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the U.S. administration.

@Chancellery Of The Prime Minister Of Poland replying to @Nexta_tv

‼️FAKE NEWS‼️

Unfortunately you are spreading misinformation with quotation from 27/02/22.

Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas.

The Drive || NFP ||

