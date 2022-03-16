Poland’s Prime Minister, Czech Republic And Slovenia Leaders Arrive In Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.

https://m.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-701385

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) – Poland’s Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.

“We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. “This is why, together with (Polish) Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, we are in Kyiv.”



https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/polish-pm-says-he-has-arrived-kyiv-2022-03-15/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...