Police Arrest 11 For Burning Ogun Monach To Death

Police Arrest 11 For Burning Ogun Monarch To Death, State Suspects’ Excuse

No fewer than 11 suspects have been arrested over the killing of Oba Ayinde Odetola, the Olu of Agodo town, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Odetola was visiting the gravesite of his late brother in January to clear the premises when hoodlums stormed the location.

The gang attacked Odetola and his relatives before whisking him away in his vehicle.

They were said to have driven the monarch to a nearby forest, where they set him ablaze in the locked vehicle.

The Zone 2 Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the killing.

A statement by the spokesperson for the command, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, revealed that the police acted on a petition from one Odetola Okuribido, on behalf of the Okuribido Royal Family of Agodo town.

The statement read in part, “That on Monday, January 24, 2022, His Royal Highness, Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town, Ogun State, was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade, aka Okon, and his cohorts.

“The late traditional ruler went to his village on a portion of land to clear the gravesite of his late brother. All of a sudden, a group of hoodlums, numbering about 50, led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade, attacked him, while three of his relatives were assaulted and hacked with machetes.

“The hoodlums pushed the traditional ruler into his red Toyota Sienna SUV 2016 with number plate APP 55 GF, while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest, where they poured petrol on him and the vehicle was finally set ablaze with the corpse locked in it.

“The three persons who narrowly escaped death are Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere and Lydia Odetola. Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvement in the crime. When asked why they attacked and murdered the traditional ruler, they claimed that he was a land grabber. Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear to arrest others at large.”

Punch

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...