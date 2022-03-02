Police Arrest Ondo Serial Killer ‘4G’ Known For Cutting Humans Into Pieces

The Nigeria Police and some other security agencies have arrested a suspected serial killer, Oluwatosin Ikuemehinlo, aka 4G.

The suspect, who was arrested with 11 others, is said to have been responsible for the deaths of people in the Okitipupa and Igbokoda areas of the state.

It was learnt that the arrest followed a tip-off received by the police about his whereabouts.

A police source told The Nation: “The alias, 4G, means that the suspect network never fails. Besides, he had killed many people in the area, cut their bodies to pieces. He was suspected to have been selling human parts to ritualists. He always recorded and shared the dismembered on social media.

“Security agencies are doing exactly what the people of Ilaje want. This is what we have been expecting from our security men, I think they are doing well now, and still expecting more from them for peace to return permanently to our community.

“4G has wasted a lot of lives. His style of killing is unimaginable. He used to pieces humans like goat meat. He has created fear In Igbokoda and its environs.”

The suspect and others arrested in relation to criminal activities in Okitipupa were transferred to the Special Anti-cultism Squad in Akure, for further investigation.



