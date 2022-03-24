Police Arrests Drug Dealer, Fake NDLEA Officer With Drugs In Adamawa (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgDHZJ0_Cy0[right][/right]

Police in Adamawa state apprehend a suspected drug dealer who disguised as an electrician and hide drugs inside a sound speaker.

It was gathered that suspect was arrested alongside a fake operative of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The arrest is confirmed in a statement released by the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

According to him, the men identified as Kalbiru Muhammed, 41, and Musa Abubakar, 29, were arrested while on their way to deliver the hard drugs found on them to their target in Yola.

Nguroje further narrated that the drugs were concealed in a led Tv carton and a sound system (speaker) box to beat security checks and escape arrest.

But the suspects met their Waterloo after they were noticed and arrested, Nguroje said, adding that the arrested drug dealer and his collaborators will be properly investigated and prosecuted accordingly.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CbfbXLWAuAy/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...