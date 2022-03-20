Police Ban Officers From Demanding Customs Papers

No police man should demand your customs papers. No. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks. And for now, we have suspended issuance of tinted glass permit, so we dont expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search d vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if u are so delayed so that we ask them questions.



Please take note that d police dont demand for allocation of number paper, its not necessary, since a vehicle has been registered, all you need to have wit u is the 3 i mentioned, vehicle licence, certificate of insurance and drivers licence. Simple. Ire o

Calls 08057000001 and 08057000002 Text message and WhatsApp only is 08057000003. Twitter is @PoliceNG_CRU

