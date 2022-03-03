Police Drag Bayelsa Governor’s Aide To Court Over Alleged ₦2.5 Million Dud Cheque

Police Drag Bayelsa Gov’s Aide To Court Over Alleged N2.5m Dud Cheque

The Bayelsa State Police Command has dragged the Special Representative of the Bayelsa State Governor in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State, Obuma Ayaye to Court over his alleged involvement in the issuance of a dud cheque to offset an N2.5 million loan secured since 2021.

The prosecuting officer, S.C Njoku, in charge number YMC/82c/2022 before the Magistrate Court 12 in Yenagoa Magisterial district, requested the remand of Obuma Ayaye.

The police claimed that the 45 years old Ayaye, is reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of issuing dud cheques and fraud from July 2021 to October 2021.

The police, in the grounds of claims, argued that though the investigation into the case is still ongoing the offence for which the defendant was arrested is a serious offence triable at the state high court by virtue of the dishonoured Cheques Act, 2004 and there is a reasonable and probable cause to remand the defendant for a period of 30 days by which time information will be filed”.

“That the defendant fraudulently defrauded Mr. Ken Tonkmor of the sum of N2.510 million and issued dud cheques which were dishonoured on presentation at the bank. That the grant of the application is in the interest of justice”.

But the Magistrate, Akata-Micheal Rachael Gwadei Esq declined to issue the order to remand him due to the status and the defendant’s present employment with the State Government.

Speaking with DAILY POST on the development, Mr. Ken Tonkmor, alleged that the accused Obuma Ayaye, after refusing to pay his debt, was traced to Benin city and arrested by the Police, “When the accused was DG, Youth Mobilisation during Former Governor Dickson’s tenure, he borrowed money and when he finished paying, he borrowed another one. And he issued dud cheque and used his salary payment account as collateral”.

Contacted on the development, the accused Governor’s representative Obuma Ayaye, confirmed that he had financial dealings with one Mr. Ken Tonkmor but the claims of the alleged issuance of dud cheque and fraud were untrue.

“I have had several financial dealings with Tonkmor but this last one ran into hitches. The bank cheque issued to him is part of a requirement during money lending deals. You issue a cheque once you pay, the check is returned to you. It is not a dud cheque but a promissory note for access to your acct”.

“I have even discussed the issue with the Governor and he has promised to intervene. There are plans to defray the money. But he (Tonkmor) got angry and I reminded him that all other transactions were outside the police.

“All financial dealings I have had with Tonkmor has been based on friendship and the only dispute that can arise is when I deny that we did not have financial dealings. I am ready to face the charges and tell the judge what transpired”.

