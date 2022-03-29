Police foil attack on Dangote refinery in Lagos

Security operatives foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the PRO, the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

He said that the armed hoodlums were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armored cables in the refinery.

“The hoodlums about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled.

“On sighting security operatives, they fled the scene.”

Hundeyin said that one of the hoodlums lost his life.

“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

“Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified,” he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/police-foil-attack-on-dangote-refinery-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...