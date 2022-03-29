Police foil attempt to vandalise power installations at Dangote Refinery

AUTHOR:

Desmond Okon

MARCH 29, 2022 12:21 PM

The Lagos state police command says its operatives have foiled an attempt by armed hoodlums to vandalise power installations at the Dangote Refinery.

Benja Hundeyin, police public relations officer (PPRO), told TheCable that the incident happened at about 11 am on Monday.

Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki free trade zone area of Lagos state.

It is Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

Hundeyin said about 20 hoodlums gained access into the facility to steal amoured cables before security men intercepted them.

“Some shootings occurred, one of them was hit, and the others escaped. They were about 20 in numbers. The one that was hit died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

“Security around that area has been fortified and investigation has begun. No arrest has been made.”

Vandalism and illegal activities have remained a major challenge in the oil and gas sector.

Copious pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering have affected the economy, and also reduced oil output, resulting in a drop in Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

The federal government has repeatedly said it is determined to end oil theft.



https://www.thecable.ng/police-foil-attempt-to-vandalise-power-installations-at-dangote-refinery/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...