Viral Video Of Police Officer Holding A Plate Of Food For His Madam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUULCzuMKB4

Video of police officer holding a plate of food for his madam has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

According to sources, this happened at a Turbanning party that happened in ilorin last weekend.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CalxnQsgQjT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

