Police Summon Officer Carrying Female VIP’s Food In A Viral Video

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7011621/police-officer-holds-plate-food

Police Officer Carrying Female VIP’s Food In A Viral Video Summoned At Police Headquarters (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUULCzuMKB4

The police officer who was seen in a viral video carrying a female VIP’s food tray at an event in Ilorin, Kwara state’s capital, has been asked to report at the police headquarters, IgbereTV reports.

The Force Headquarters which warned its operatives attached to Very Important Persons all over the country to stop serving purposes other than protecting prominent individuals from security threats said on Wednesday, March 2 that the viral video is being probed.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi told Punch that the police officer has been identified and summoned to Abuja.

Adejobi who refused to provide the name of the police officer said;

“He (the policeman) has been identified. He is coming to Abuja to meet us. We’ll ask question from him and take necessary action. We need to discourage such a thing because it is embarrassing the image of the Force and we can’t continue to be experiencing that kind of a thing because it is highly unprofessional.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cam4BB2NtxK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...