Policemen Extort ₦25,000 From Lagos Resident (Screenshot Of Bank Alert)

Lagos Resident Shares Bank Alert Screenshot After N25,000 Extortion By Policemen

A Nigerian Twitter user, @VarlenWest has accused men of the Lagos State Police Command of extortion.

Though he didn’t disclose why he was arrested, the Twitter user said he was extorted of N25,000 by officers attached to the Agege Police Division; N15,000 cash and N10,000 through transfer.

From the screenshot shared, the N10,000 was sent to one Zainab Amira Salisu.

“I was extorted 25,000…15,000 cash and 10,000 through transfer by agege police officers,” he posted.

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Police Force said, “Hello @VarlenWest, kindly reach the Nigeria Police Complaint Response Unit on any of the following numbers: +2348057000001, +2348057000002 or +2348057000003(SMS). They are on standby to resolve your complaint, please.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/15/lagos-resident-shares-bank-alert-screenshot-after-n25000-extortion-policemen

I was extorted 25,000…15,000 cash and 10,000 through transfer by agege police officers @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU @SavvyRinu @segalink @mrmacaronii



https://twitter.com/VarlenWest/status/1503444990994927627?t=-DrwThkgDP2DjF828P7YJQ&s=19

