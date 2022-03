A Corps Member serving in Odi community, Bayelsa State, has shared photos showing the poor state of the Corpers Lodge where they live.

“Situation in Odi Bayelsa Corpers lodge. Maybe they should scrap NYSC. We can’t be suffering” he tweeted on Thursday.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

