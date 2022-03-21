Portable Bags ₦50M Deal With Obi Cubana As Odogwu Bitters Ambassador (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1LDPYSd4ac

Popular Afrobeat singer, Portable, bags an endorsement deal worth N50M with businessman, Obi Cubana, following the launch of his herbal drink.

This comes weeks after the billionaire businessman launched a herbal drink, Odogwu bitters, to his already existing group of businesses.

Portable who could not contain his joy took to his Instagram to announce his latest endorsement worth the sum of N50M.

@obi_cubana don show love ooo. 50 million kwen don zeh for my Aza ooo. Official Ambassador @odogwu_bitters of Africa. Drink @odogwu_bitters if you want to zeh make dem no Bleep your wife,” he wrote while sharing videos.

