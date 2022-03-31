Portable Crashes His Range Rover. Blames ‘Spiritual Attack’ (Pictures)

Nigerian raving singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, believes he is under a spiritual attack following the recent unfortunate happenings around him.

The singer emphasized this belief after he crashed his Range Rover into a building.

Sharing a video of the incident, the singer said he was perplexed on how that could happen to a high-level vehicle with brakes.

‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner claimed that it was the handiwork of “enemies” who he said “touched the SUV with spiritual hands”.

Portable said his SUV crashed into a fence and iron railings after the vehicle veered off the road due to brake failure.

He thanked God for saving his life while adding that there was no major damage. As at time of compiling this news,okiki olalomi is fine and going about his other activities, moving on from the ill-fated drive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g00zwAL9lsY

https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/portable-crashes-new-range-rover-blames-spiritual-attack/

