The Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi, is set to be a father for the 3rd time as he is expecting a child with his 2nd baby mama.

Recall that the Zazu star, Portable already has two sons, which he revealed are from two different women

Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi who is his second baby mama took to her Instagram page to share a cute video with her man, Portable, while flaunting a noticeable baby bump.

