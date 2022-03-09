Portable Meets Obi Cubana For The First Time (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WBf4H8vFWU
Popular Nigerian singer, Portable met with Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, for the first time during an event, IGBERETV reports.
The Zazuu Zeh crooner was being hailed during the ceremony while Obi Cubana, Speed Darlington and other celebrities were seen around him.
Portable shared video of the meeting on his Instagram handle, with the caption;
“A night with king of the east @obi_cubana more cashout, more blessings boss
Happy birthday to @dubby_gustavo more life”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ca3jhXblWRj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link