Portable Plans Wedding With His 2nd Baby Mama

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKewhfjJac0

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola, has revealed that he fathered two children with two different women.

Speaking on what his new found fame has done for him, Portable added that he now has many girlfriends professing love for him.

And in the video making rounds on the internet, singer portable 2nd baby mama was seen in wedding gown and dancing like one making wedding shoot.

Taking to the reactions on the video, fans have made comments on the video

A fan wrote, congratulations, money don dey, my guy don go do proper wedding

Another fan wrote, portable how many wives you get



A fan also wrote, Ahno under again, nah baby shower be this or nah wedding or introduction

