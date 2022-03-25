Portugal Will Play North Macedonia For A Place At The 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to face North Macedonia on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey 3-1.
The side coached by Fernando Santos find themselves comfortable position as they beat turkey 3 :1.
Otávio , Jota and Matheus Nunes net as Cristiano Ronaldo play extraordinary game
Italy misses the World Cup for the 2nd straight time after losing at home to North Macedonia with 0-1 in favour of Macedonia.
Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion.
North Macedonia will play Portugal on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey 3-1.
https://twitter.com/goal/status/1507111399155187714?t=uuNGFd-y-jP2Ozu0-vBjjg&s=19