POS Operator Returns Cash To FCMB Cashier That Overpaid Him With N100k (Photos)

A POS operator, Excel Matthew Okorie on Thursday afternoon, returned N100,000 naira to a bank staff that overpaid him in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Focus Naija can report that the POS operator had gone to withdraw N192,000 from the PZ road branch of FCMB to kickstart the day’s business when the cashier wrongly paid him N292,000 instead.

Narrating the incident on social media, the POS operator who combines business with academics said that his integrity was put into test by the encounter.

According to him, he told the bank staff to properly confirm the amount before he left the banking hall that morning.

He said at noon he surprisingly received a call from the same cashier telling him to cross check the amount paid to him as it seems he was overpaid with N100,000.

He wrote in part;

“At noon my phone rang from the bank and it happens to be the cashier that attended to me , pleading I should recheck my cash , because he thinks I was given extra 100,000 naira.

“Immediately I checked the cash and saw an over cash of 100,000 naira immediate many things came into my mind but i imagine the mental stress the poor banker will be and his job is almost at risk.

“On getting to the bank at about 30 minutes been called, he was happy seeing my face with the 100,000 and asked please what business do you do which I told him.

Indeed my integrity was tested by the universe today and soon we believe our business is having branches in no distance time.

He was later given N200 (two hundred naira) by the banker for transportation.

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2022/03/03/pos-operator-excel-okorie-returns-cash-to-fcmb-cashier-that-overpaid-him-with-n100k-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...