Singer Davido has taken to his Twitter handle to ask Nigerians to pray for Nigeria.

While lamenting about the huge amount he paid to clear his Lamborghini, Davido wrote;

U don’t even wanna know how much I just payed to clear my lambo… Pray for nigeria … Jesus



https://mobile.twitter.com/davido/status/1503897929714737153

Davido bought the luxury ride as a Christmas present for himself last December.

