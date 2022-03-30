Prepare For Ransom: Bandits Tell Family Of Man Kidnapped In Kaduna Train Attack

Barely 24 hours after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, friends and families of victims are soliciting help in various forms.

Since the attack took place a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in the Igabi Local Government Area of kaduna State on Monday, no definite number of casualties has been given. But, currently, families of survivors are trying to save them in any way they can.

The relatives of one of the victims identified as Abdulahi have been called by the terrorists who kidnapped him to prepare their minds for a ransom.

https://fij.ng/article/prepare-to-pay-a-ransom-bandits-tell-family-of-man-kidnapped-on-abuja-kaduna-train/

Innalillahi wa’Inna ilaihirajiun. This is a brother of ours, he was caught in yesterday’s incident. All attempts to trace his whereabouts have proved abortive yesterday. A few minutes ago, the Kidnappers called and said he is with them. Please pray for his safe return.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5932471290102602&id=100000193698966

