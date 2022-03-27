President Buhari At The Swearing-In Of Adamu As APC National Chairman (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the Swearing-In of Newly Elected Leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on 27th Mar 2022

President Buhari alongside Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni with New APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and New APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisiore during the Swearing-In of Newly Elected Leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on 27th Mar 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1546564252393339&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

