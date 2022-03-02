President Buhari Congratulates Pastor Adeboye On His 80th Birthday

I join members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and the Christian community, to celebrate with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on his 80th birthday, today March 2, 2022.

I especially rejoice with his beloved wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, and the entire Adeboye family, and join them in gratitude to God as the respected General Overseer turns an octogenarian.

I recall my private and public meetings with Pastor Adeboye over many years, most remarkably his visit to me when I was recuperating in London, in August 2017. I deeply appreciate Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which I have been personally privileged to enjoy.

His contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development.

I salute his dedication and service to God, to Nigeria, and to humanity, and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health and strength, and many more years of impact.



https://www.facebook.com/100044219794363/posts/517443946406261/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...