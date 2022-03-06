President Buhari Departs Abuja For His Medical Trip In London (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari jets out from Abuja to London, UK for his medical trip on Sunday, March 6.

Last month, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had said Buhari would visit his doctor in London for “routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”.

Salemgists learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria following his attendance of the United Nations Environmental Programme at 50 Celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, March 4.

He left Abuja on Tuesday to attend the UNEP programme and was scheduled to proceed to London for medical check-up expected to take a maximum of two weeks.

