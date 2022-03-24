President Buhari Likely To Watch Nigeria Vs Ghana Second Leg Live – Sunday Dare

President Muhammadu Buhari might watch the returned leg of the 2022 World Cup play off between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black stars of Ghana at the Mashood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th of March 2022, Newspremises reports.

Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare stated this ahead of the qualifying matches. President Buhari’s presence at the stadium will be form of motivation for the Super Eagles.

The minister who made the disclosure while speaking to NFF TV on Wednesday March 23, said it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that the president will attend the second leg, but he is likely going to be present.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”

Dare added;

“We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won, I’ve researched some of their players, every single scouting report has come to me.”

“We are lucky on two counts, the stars we have on the pitch they are very good boys and we are also lucky with the crew because of the experience you people have collectively on and off the field. We are not going to play a draw in Ghana, these guys should just go out because there’s insurance for their legs now.

“So I wish you the best, all I can do is pray and support you I had to give you a good pitch here I’m glad they (players) liked it.”

Speaking to the players, he said;

“Thank you sincerely for turning up for Nigeria. We have put Cameroon and the Cup of Nations behind us and the message after Cameroon is that if I could remember I said let us visit our anger on Ghana. We are not going to Ghana for a draw so you guys just do your thing it’s football.”

