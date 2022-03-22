Presidential Movement In Lagos Today, See List Of Alternative Routes

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

PRESIDENTIAL MOVEMENT IN LAGOS: Event to hold between 8.00am and 12 noon, the traffic management of the event necessitated the release of the alternative routes.

– Motorists from Apapa/Oshodi will be able to use Agege Motor Road to link PWD to connect Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and connect Local Airport through the Underpass.

– Motorists on Agege Motor Road are advised to link Charity by the Armed Resettlement Centre on the service lanes and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards shogunle to access PWD to continue their journey.

Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony is also open to motorists to link the Local Airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport, alternately, Motorists can go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu/Maryland to reach the Airports.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (@followlastma) will be on ground along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement to ensure free flow of traffic.



