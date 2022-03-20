Pretty Lady Works As Labourer To Earn “Urgent 2k” (Pics)

The term “urgent 2k” is used by most Nigerians to describe the teeming request of financial support by Nigerian ladies from their male counterparts.

This urgent 2k is sometimes two thousand naira as seen literally or it can also be amounts bigger than two thousand naira as the case may be.

Most guys tend to take advantage of the female gender in the course of granting this financial assistance. This advantage mostly comes in sexual fantasies.

These guys try to justify their acts with the ideology that “nothing goes for nothing” and/or “I toiled and hustled for this urgent 2k, so I can’t give it out for free”. And to such persons, a sexual intercourse is a show of appreciation for their hard earned money.

Ladies on the other hand have been seen as weaker vessels by some guys, tagging them as persons who cannot strive to earn this urgent 2k by themselves and are sometimes unappreciative even when given this urgent 2k.

Today, a lady Ekele Oyibo Patricia [i][/i]has come out to challenge that notion and change the orientation, proving that ladies can equally go out to hustle this urgent 2k as well.

In a video, she had gone out to work as labourer and for sure it paid off decently as she was able to earn her own urgent 2k literally.

There’s no shame in hustling so far as it’s decent and pays you.

