Prison Escapee Turned Notorious Armed Robber/Cultist Killed In Edo (Photo)

Operatives of Edo State Police Command, today March 2, killed a notorious armed robber/cultist popularly known as Ekata.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Kontongs Bello, says the police got information that the suspect who is an escapee of the Edo State Correctional Center Benin during the October 2020 ENDSARS protest and has been on the police wanted list, was sighted somewhere in Uromi town in the company of his other gang members.

Bello said on receipt of the information, the area commander in Uromi immediately deployed a team of police operatives to the location.

”On sighting the team of Operatives, the gang opened fire on them, while the team gallantly responded. In the ensuing gun duel, one Fidelis Ekata ‘M’ who is the gang leader of the armed robbers/cultist sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Uromi for treatment but was confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty, while other gang members escaped with gunshot injuries.” Bello said.

The force spokesperson added that efforts are being made to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members. The following items were recovered from the dead gang leader. One cut-to-size gun and one live cartridge.



