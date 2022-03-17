Procedures For The Swearing-In Of Governor Soludo

PUBLIC NOTICE ANNOUNCEMENT

PROF CHUKWUMA CHARLES SOLUDO, CFR, WILL BE FORMALLY SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE, THURSDAY, MARCH 17, 2022

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Anambra State Governor-elect will officially be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday March 17, 2022 as the sixth democratically elected governor of Anambra

The solemn ceremony, which will be low key, will take place at Government House (Agu-Awka)

Invited guests are expected to be seated by 9:00am prompt.

Similarly, all accredited media Houses are to be at the venue before 8am

After the official swearing in, Prof Chukwuma Soludo will inspect a guard of honour and consequently makes his inaugural address to the people of Anambra State. Thereafter, an inter-denominational service will hold briefly before the new Governor immediately sets out to work

Please note: this event is strictly low key and devoid of the usual merry-making and unbridled celebrations usually associated with occasions of this nature

The Governor-elect however remains grateful to everyone for the outpouring of goodwill messages as well as the continous support from well-wishers and numerous supporters within and across the globe

Signed:

Joe C. Anatune

Head, Soludo Media Office

