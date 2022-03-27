Prof. Alele Williams’ Death: ‘She Was A Woman Of Integrity & A Trailblazer’

Late Prof Alele Williams was a woman of integrity and a trailblazer says Engr. Ogiemwonyi.

Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi expresses his condolences to the family of prof Grace Alele Williams who passed unto glory on Friday at 89 years old.

Engr Ogiemwonyi described Prof. Grace Alele Williams as an Amazon a woman of many firsts, a trailblazer, an outstanding woman of integrity, a renowned mathematician and the first Nigerian female Vice-Chancellor at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) the first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate.

Prof. Grace Alele Williams a scholar, an administrator per excellence was a great role model to the female gender whom she inspired with her brilliance and diligence.

Thankful to God she lived a life of great impact, the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned her many recognitions/awards in Nigeria & across the globe.

Her lasting memories will remain in the heart of those she left behind and they shall cherish her forever.

Praying that God grant fortitude & comfort to the the family she left behind, the itsekiri community and the entire staff and management of the University of Benin

May God Almighty grant her eternal rest.

*Engr. (Dr) Chris Ogiemwonyi.*

*(First pioneer set of University of Benin,1974.)*

