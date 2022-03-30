Sometimes I think about quitting my job for no reason other than I’m curious if I could make it in another industry. Working in tech doesn’t feel like being successful, it feels like the final stage of a stock market bubble where everyone is convinced they’re Warren Buffet.
Would like to know if you guys can you survive if you stopped working in tech?
Programmers, Will You Survive If You Stopped Working In Tech?
Sometimes I think about quitting my job for no reason other than I’m curious if I could make it in another industry. Working in tech doesn’t feel like being successful, it feels like the final stage of a stock market bubble where everyone is convinced they’re Warren Buffet.