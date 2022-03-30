Programmers, Will You Survive If You Stopped Working In Tech?

Sometimes I think about quitting my job for no reason other than I’m curious if I could make it in another industry. Working in tech doesn’t feel like being successful, it feels like the final stage of a stock market bubble where everyone is convinced they’re Warren Buffet.

Would like to know if you guys can you survive if you stopped working in tech?

