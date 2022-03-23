There was a massive protest around the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and adjoining streets on Wednesday as 513 workers of the Edo State Sports Council were relieved of their jobs by Governor Godwin Obaseki with effect from March 21.

The sack was contained in a memo dated March 4, 2022 and those affected were drawn from junior, senior and management categories of workers

The government said it was part of the government’s transition plan from the now defunct Edo State Sports Council to the Edo State Sports Commission.

The memo stated that while the affected staff would be immediately paid their one month in lieu of notice, their pension payment would commence in April 2022.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/protest-as-obaseki-sacks-513-sports-workers/

