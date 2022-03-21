Protesting Youths Attack Travellers, Kill Kaduna Resident

There is tension in Kafanchan, headquarters of Southern Kaduna, where irate youths of Maraban Kagoro, Kaura local government area, have mounted roadblocks, attacking travellers.

The aggrieved youths are said to be retaliating an attack, which occurred on Sunday evening.

Daily Trust gathered that the youths mounted tyres on the road and attacked innocent passersby which resulted in the killing of some persons, one identified as Dan Asabe, a resident of Kafanchan.

Schools, shops and other business centers were closed in Kafanchan, the business headquarters of Southern part of Kaduna, as a result of the attack.

Daily Trust gathered that gunmen had attacked Agban of Maraban Kagoro along Gidan Waya road of Kaura local government area on Sunday evening.

The attackers stormed the area around 9:15pm, according to a source, and started shooting sporadically.

The Kaduna Police Spokesperson, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not answer calls at the time of filing this report.



