Putin Accused Of Taking Muscle-Boosting Steroids That Make Users Aggressive (Photos)

ROID RAGE Vladimir Putin Accused Of Taking Muscle-boosting STEROIDS That Make Users Aggressive

Former foreign secretary and medical doctor Lord Owen said changes in the Russian President’s face made it appear he had been taking the muscle-boosting drugs.

Lord Owen told Times Radio: “Look at his face, see how that has changed – he now has an oval face.

“People who said, oh, it’s plastic surgery or Botox, I don’t believe that at all.

“He’s on either anabolic steroids as a bodybuilder – and he’s very proud of his muscles and strips to the waist and everything like that – or he’s on corticosteroids.

“If you’re on these drugs, this gives you this face.

“It reduces your immunity and makes you more vulnerable to Covid.

“This man has been in complete isolation, quite extraordinary, won’t see anybody, stays miles away, tremendous pressures.

“Which indicates he’s on a steroid and probably, maybe, a combination of both.

“And we ought to fess up to it, that carries with it, particularly anabolic steroids, bodybuilders, aggressiveness that comes through.

“I think his personality has changed, but don’t believe he’s mad.

“He’s a very clever and able, and somebody who you don’t want as an enemy, and he’s ruthless.”

