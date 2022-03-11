Putin: Russia To Use 16,000 Middle East Volunteers To Fight Ukraine

Putin also backed plans to allow volunteers to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a “special military operation.”

“If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis (to help east Ukraine’s separatists), then you need to meet them halfway and help them move to combat zones,” Putin told Shoigu during a televised Security Council meeting.

According to Shoigu, more than 16,000 volunteers — mostly from the Middle East — have appealed to join the military action.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/11/russia-attacks-ukraine-as-its-happening-a76553

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-says-volunteers-welcome-help-fight-against-ukrainian-forces-2022-03-11/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...