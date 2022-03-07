Putin Throws Olive Branch To Ukraine, Lists Four Conditions For Peace

Conditions for peace are ;

1. Ukraine ceasing military action

2. Changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality

3. Acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory

4. Recognising the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to punish Russian troops for their indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

His comments come after eight Ukrainian citizens were killed over the weekend by Russian shelling as they attempted to flee Irpin, a city close to Kyiv.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land,” Zelensky said.

“We will find every b*****d.”

Meanwhile, Russia has been accused of “manipulating” the west after it offered to create humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians, which largely lead to Belarus or Russia. Only one route from Mariupol and one route from Sumy lead to other Ukrainian cities.



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-putin-latest-kyiv-zelensky-b2029871.html

