Qatar Says Europe Cannot Replace Russian Gas

Talking to CNN, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi made it clear that finding a replacement for Russian gas on the European market is “not practically possible”.

Al-Kaabi said Qatar doesn’t take sides in the Ukraine crisis and would not impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sector, stressing that “energy should stay out of politics.”

While over 40% of EU gas imports, necessary for households and industry, comes from Russia, European politicians have made great promises to get rid of it – some even claiming to do it by 2023.



