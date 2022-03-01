Radio Personality, Nick B Thrills Abuja Residents With Pool Party ‘The Blade’ (Pics)

Residents of Abuja the nation’s capital are still reliving the memory of one of the most talked about pool parties, ‘The Blade’ which took place recently and organized by one of Abuja finest entertainers and radio personality, Nick B.

‘The Blade’ according to the fun seekers was a blast which they look forward to having again soonest.

The well-enjoyed pool party brought together high profile residents of the nation’s capital, comedians, music artistes, business executives, political office holders, entrepreneurs, models and lots more in a cool and relaxed atmosphere to unwind.

There was also a well planned networking which gave participants opportunity to sell their business brands to fellow fun seekers with the aim of brokering new grounds for businesses.

The highly prestigious Hotel De Horizon Wuse 2 Abuja which was the venue for this unforgettable pool experience has played host to a number of amazing social events, making it a place of choice for event organizers.

Nick B, a radio personality who doubled as the Project Director of Miss Health Pageant is also the host Comedy Assembly, a free for all laughter festival.

Nick B without any shadow of doubt is a respected name in the showbiz industry in Abuja who has over the years carved a niche of honour for himself in the gold slab of professionalism, satisfaction for guests as well as affordability.

He also gets himself engaged with many other activities apart from entertainment.

Drum Majors For Peace also noted that the event is open for partnership and sponsorship from the general public as well as branding.

