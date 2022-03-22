Real Madrid Defender, David Alaba Apologizes After Barcelona 4-0 Defeat

Real Madrid defender, David Alaba has issued a public apology to fans on behalf of his teammates after their disgraceful defeat to Barcelona, Newspremises reports.

Real Madrid have been in a fine form recently, staging a comeback against Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League round of 16, while sealing a comprehensive win against Real Mallorca prior to the El Classico.

However, they were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, being their very first LaLiga El Clasico defeat in three years, on Sunday night.

But taking the responsibility for his side’s awful performance against Barcelona, Alaba rendered an apology to Real Madrid supporters.

In a recent post on his verified Twitter handle and sighted by Newspremises, the Austria international admitted his side were second-best against a dominant Barcelona before apologizing for the drab performance.

“Last night hurt. Defeats are part of football but this one is hard to take. It was a big disappointment for us and I’m incredibly sorry for all you Madridistas.

“We’re disappointed with our performance yesterday and all we can do after the international break is step it up and work that much harder to make up for it and keep playing the season the way we have been. Hala Madrid! Hasta el final!”, Alaba Tweeted.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/real-madrid-defender-david-alaba-apologizes-to-fans-after-barcelona-thrashing-in-el-classico/

