Real Madrid Join Race For Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid Join Race For Osimhen

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

The Nigeria international is one of the most sought after strikers in the world at the moment with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal said to be interested in his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid are showing a strong interest in the Nigeria international ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Osimhen, who is contracted to Napoli until 2025 is seen as an alternative to Erling Braut Haaland who is also wanted by Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has again been in strong form for his Italian club this season, scoring 11 times and contributing four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, he has struck 21 times and registered seven assists in 52 outings for the Blues since making the move from Lille in September 2020.

https://www.completesports.com/real-madrid-join-race-for-osimhen/

https://amp.sportsmole.co.uk/football/man-utd/transfer-talk/news/real-madrid-join-the-race-for-napolis-victor-osimhen_479875

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...