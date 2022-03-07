Reekado Banks’ New Look At Davido’s Concert Got Fans Worried (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In a video currently circulating social media, the former Mavin records star is seen looking very unhealthy and lean at the O2Arena where he went to support Davido.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaytxQGtDvt/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: