Refilling Of Water Dispenser Is Now N700. How Much Is It) In Your Area?

I don’t even understand this country again.

Water dispenser refilling is now N700, and before APC came to power it was N200.

Which wicked change is this ?

Another thing I don’t understand is why the price can be N700, when two bags of pure water is equal to one bottle of dispenser.

A bag of pure water is N250, and dispenser should be N500, even it should be cheaper since it didn’t use any nylon.

And surprisingly, I bought it N450 last week Sunday.. How can N250 just added to it .

Is this govt or even our people?

