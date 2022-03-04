Registration Opens Nationwide For Maltina School Games 2022

We have news! Registration is nationwide for Maltina School Games 2022!

Remember those days when we used to be the star kids of our secondary schools? Those days when we could do 100m sprints in 20 seconds and the kids from the neighbouring schools would be hailing you! But look at you today, you only run to catch the bus at 5am so you can beat Lagos traffic then return home to eat 4 wraps at fufu at 10pm!

For many of us, our sports careers ended on the fields after school while waiting for our parents to pick us up. Today, school sports are ending in gold models, gala nights and cash prizes courtesy of Maltina! Every year, Nigeria’s number one malt brand goes all out with its annual track and field competition dubbed Maltina School Games to give school sports a complete makeover.

Starting in 2019, Maltina School Games has worked to nurture incredible sports talents right from the grassroots, giving them a platform to showcase their sporting abilities on the national stage. This year as Maltina has announced, is no exception. The 2022 edition of Maltina School Games themed “Building Champions, Sharing Happiness” is aimed at identifying and nurturing local sport talents to represent Nigeria on the world stage.

What’s more? This edition of the Maltina School Games has expanded to several states within the Federation including Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Jos and Kaduna State and here are variety of games that will dominate the competitions: 100 and 200m Sprint, 400m 400m, 800m, 4×100m relay, long jump, high jump, Javelin, shot put and Board Games like Chess and Scrabble.

The Maltina School Games is designed to enhance the comprehensive development of young secondary school students through sporting activities. Asides sharpening sport talents, coordinated sporting competitions like this have been known to boost the development of soft skills, such as critical thinking, problem solving, aptitude for teamwork, creativity and perseverance amongst others.

Interested schools are encouraged to register their students by visiting the https://www.maltina-nigeria.com/school-games/ as registration ends 14th March, 2022.

Don’t sleep on this, go register today!

