Reps Passes Motion To Extend Rail Rracks To Lekki FTZ, Dangote Refinery

So proud to be a Nigerian
God Bless Rep. Akinola Moshood Kayode for proposing the Bill
God Bless the progressives and patriotic members of NASS for rightfully passing the bill
God Bless the great state of Lagos
God Bless SW, Nigeria.
God Bless Asiwaju Tinubu, the father of mordern day Lagos
God Bless PMB
God Bless Nigeria
A motion on the need to extend the rail tracks to Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Free Trade zone, Lagos State moved by Rep. Akinola Moshood Kayode has been passed by the @HouseNGR.
