Reps Passes Motion To Extend Rail Rracks To Lekki FTZ, Dangote Refinery

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

So proud to be a Nigerian

God Bless Rep. Akinola Moshood Kayode for proposing the Bill

God Bless the progressives and patriotic members of NASS for rightfully passing the bill

God Bless the great state of Lagos

God Bless SW, Nigeria.

God Bless Asiwaju Tinubu, the father of mordern day Lagos

God Bless PMB

God Bless Nigeria

A motion on the need to extend the rail tracks to Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Free Trade zone, Lagos State moved by Rep. Akinola Moshood Kayode has been passed by the @HouseNGR.
https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1498993187062484995?t=mXNpAvxQVAPJFCeYQVO0bw&s=19

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: